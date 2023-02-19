The owner of Knaus Berry Farm was hospitalized in Florida on Friday after her son brutally attacked her and his father at their home, according to local reports.

While police told Fox News Digital that they're not releasing the identities of the individuals involved at this time, WSVN-TV reported that Rachel Knaus Grafe and Herbert Grafe were attacked by their son, Travis Grafe.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to a violent domestic dispute in the 15700 block of SW 248 Street, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

An injured husband and wife at the home told responding officers that their son attacked them with a "blunt object" before he fled the scene," authorities said.

A family friend told WTVJ-TV that they were "extremely shocked and upset" over the incident.

"I've just heard that Travis wanted money, and his mom wouldn't give it to him, and he beat her pretty bad - close to death - with a flashlight," the family friend said.

Police said the son was quickly taken into custody near the residence, while the injured couple was rushed to Jackson Memorial South. The mother was airlifted and listed in critical condition.

Police said no further details were immediately available.

According to online jail records, 40-year-old Travis Grafe was booked on Saturday and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and robbery.

Knaus Grafe is an owner of Knaus Berry Farm in Homestead, known for its cinnamon buns and other homemade baked goods.

The family-owned business was closed Saturday, with a sign outside reading that the closure was due to a family emergency, according to local reports.