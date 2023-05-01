Paul Stanley, the lead singer and co-founder of the band KISS, came out against gender reassignment treatments for children in a lengthy post to social media on Sunday.

In a seemingly unprompted post, Stanley criticized parents for encouraging their children to question their sexual identity as part of what he referred to as "a sad and dangerous fad."

"There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it," Stanley wrote.

He continued, "There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister’s clothes or a girl in her brother’s, we should lead them steps further down a path that’s far from the innocence of what they are doing."

Recently, gender reassignment surgeries and other chemical treatments for children came into the spotlight as Republican legislatures sought to ban the practice in their states.

Meanwhile, the White House has appeared to endorse sex-change operations for minors in a series of documents released in March 2022. The Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Population Affairs released a document titled "Gender Affirming Care and Young People" while the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's National Child Traumatic Stress Network featured one titled "Gender-Affirming Care Is Trauma-Informed Care." Both promoted "top" and "bottom" surgeries as well as puberty blockers for children and adolescents.

"With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad," Stanley concluded.

Stanley has previously ventured into contentious culture debates. In 2017, during a KISS concert, he appeared to call out Colin Kaepernick for disrespecting the national anthem.

"In case you didn't know this tour is called the 'Freedom to Rock [tour]," Stanley said. "A lot of times people that are born free think that freedom is free and it's not. Freedom is only free because there are people willing to sacrifice to keep us free."

After leading the crowd in a rock version of the "Star-Spangled Banner," he also announced a $150,000 donation to the "Hiring Our Heroes" organization.

"You should remember, patriotism is always cool. Loving your country is always cool. Standing up, respecting and honoring our military is always cool. So, to show some respect between pick-throwing, we’re going to put our right hands over our hearts and why don’t we say the Pledge of Allegiance," Stanley added.