Christian actor-author Kirk Cameron brought his message, of faith, family and country to Bryant Park next to the sprawling main branch of the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on Friday afternoon.

He hosted the lunchtime reading of his children’s book, "As You Grow," outdoors on a brisk, 49-degree spring day after his publisher, Brave Books, claimed Cameron was refused space to speak inside 20 different branches of the New York Public Library system.

Library officials said Cameron's publisher was offered space indoors at a branch location but never responded.

"Rather than complain about bad things going on in the world I wake up in the morning saying how can I be part of the solution," Cameron told Fox News Digital before speaking to a few dozen moms, dads and children on the back side of the library.

"Freedom is a rare and precious gift and we need to hold onto it."

The New York Public Library claimed that on Monday it offered space for the event to Brave Books.

"They chose a location at one of our Bronx branches and asked us how much it cost. We responded with the price on Monday, and held the space in anticipation. But that was the last we heard from Brave," library officials told Fox News Digital on Friday.

"Anyone saying we did not offer them space is trying to get publicity at our expense and not speaking the truth."

One email provided by the library shows that it offered Brave Books space at its Parkchester branch in the Bronx on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at a cost of $60 per hour.

The library has generated outrage from New York City residents and local leaders after allowing and promoting what critics argue are "sexualized" drag show performances for children at the taxpayer funding institution.

Sexualized drag shows as entertainment have exploded around the nation in venues that would have been deemed utterly outrageous throughout society until very recently.

Many of these locations are funded with tax dollars, including military bases, schools and other libraries.

"Progressive politics are promoted and rewarded and traditional values are censored. Simple as that," Vickie Paladino, a Republican member of the New York City Council from Queens, told Fox News Digital.

"The corruption of our institutions should not go unchallenged."

A man protesting in favor of drag performances was arrested at the Stavros Niarchos branch of the New York Public Library in Manhattan, across the street from its main branch, in December after hitting a cop.

The New York Public Library website lists several upcoming drag story hours and offers an entire page of "Drag Story Hour" videos.

"No matter the circumstances, we're here to help bring the joy of books to our youngest readers," reads the Drag Story Hour web page.

A group of New York City residents attended the Brave Books reading on Friday to support Cameron and protest sexualized content for children hosted by the library.

"We’re here to support a wholesome story hour for once," said a man who identified himself only as Enerjizer Jack from Staten Island.

He said the library has a history of hosting performances "with sexual debauchery for children," including one, he claimed, with an outrageous drag performer known as Oliver Her Face.

"The attention of children shouldn’t be on that topic. There should be more story hours. Policemen story hours. Firefighter story hours. But all our tax money is going to drag story hours. We don’t agree with where our money is going."