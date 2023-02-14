President Biden "still learning things" about the unidentified flying objects and taking time to "absorb that information" before sharing with the American public, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby said Tuesday.

Kirby appeared on MSNBC’s "Katy Tur Reports" to discuss the ongoing tracking and researching of unidentified flying objects over the United States. So far, the White House has confirmed three more UFOs were shot down in the U.S. airspace with no country claiming the objects. President Biden, however, has not publicly addressed the issue.

"There are those out there wondering why the president hasn’t addressed the American public," Tur said. "There are a lot of Republican lawmakers saying he needs to say something. The Prime Minister of Canada said something to the Canadian people. Why is the president not coming out. Is one of the reasons the president hasn’t come out is that the White House doesn’t see this as a big enough crisis for the president to address the American public? That if he did come out, it would make it bigger than what it is?"

"We understand there’s uncertainty. There’s anxiety there about these decisions to shoot these things down. That’s why we have been and the president has tasked the old national security team to be as transparent and forthcoming with members of Congress and the public as we can be and we have done that. We’re still learning things right now," Kirby answered.

He continued, "Just today as a matter of fact, Katy, you and I started this interview talking about some additional indications now that we have about what these three objects might have been. We’re still learning things and I think the president wants to absorb that information as well but he wants to make sure we’re sharing it as broadly as we can."

The White House claimed on Tuesday that, while it still cannot identify the objects, they likely had a "benign purpose." This led to further questions by reporters as to whether the president overreacted by shooting them down after hesitating to shoot down the confirmed Chinese spy craft previously.

"Is he frustrated there’s not a policy in place right now to make sure there aren’t these unidentified flying objects over our air space? And he’s not going to have to continue to be confronted with something like this?" Tur asked.

Kirby answered, "It’s not frustration on the president’s part. It’s determination. He wants to make sure we’re putting the safety and security of the American people first and foremost always. Now that we are seeing these things and looking for things and calibrating our radar sensitivities for them, that we are then analyzing and processing them in the most appropriate way going forward. That’s what the team is focused on and that’s what he wants us to do."

Biden was previously criticized for waiting several days to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon earlier in February, allowing it to fly across the United States before finally ordering it shot down.

Although the White House still could not identify where the new objects came from, Kirby and other members of the Biden Administration have insisted that they do not involve aliens.

"I don't think the American people need to worry about aliens with respect to these craft. Period," Kirby told reporters on Monday.