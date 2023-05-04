White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby declined to comment on a House Oversight Committee subpoena concerning President Biden during a Thursday press briefing.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced it would the last question for Kirby, who was asked by a reporter about the House Oversight Committee seeking a 2020 FBI document. The committee says a whistleblower alleges that the FBI and Justice Department have a document revealing a criminal scheme involving President Biden and a foreign national.

"I'm gonna have to refer you to the Justice Department on that," Kirby replied. "I have nothing for you on that today."

WHISTLEBLOWER ALLEGES FBI, DOJ HAVE DOCUMENT REVEALING CRIMINAL SCHEME INVOLVING BIDEN, FOREIGN NATIONAL

The subpoenaed document allegedly relates to a criminal scheme involving the exchange of money for policy decisions.

Pressed further by the reporter for the country or policy decision relevant to the subpoena, Kirby once again replied negatively and then ended his question period.

"I have nothing for you, sir. I'm gonna have to refer you to the Justice Department," Kirby told the press before exiting.

"And I'm getting the hook," he joked. "See ya!"

HUNTER BIDEN INVESTIGATION BEING MISHANDLED, ‘CLEAR CONFLICTS OF INTEREST’: IRS WHISTLEBLOWER

A whistleblower is alleging that the FBI and the Justice Department are in possession of a document that describes a criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Joe Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer. R-Ky., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said Wednesday.

Comer and Grassley said the whistleblower claims the document "includes a precise description of how the alleged criminal scheme was employed as well as its purpose."

The purported document, an FBI-generated FD-1023 form, allegedly details an arrangement involving an exchange of money for policy decisions.

Comer issued a subpoena Wednesday following legally protected disclosures to Grassley’s office.

"We believe the FBI possesses an unclassified internal document that includes very serious and detailed allegations implicating the current President of the United States," Grassley said.

He continued, "What we don’t know is what, if anything, the FBI has done to verify these claims or investigate further. The FBI’s recent history of botching politically charged investigations demands close congressional oversight."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.