Meghan Markle’s former show "Suits" will be made available to watch on Saturday, which happens to be the same day as King Charles III’s birthday parade.

Trooping the Colour, a royal tradition going back hundreds of years to King Charles II’s 17th-century reign, is held every summer to celebrate the monarch’s birthday.

Markle and her husband Prince Harry might be in the position to stream her former show from their California home as they have reportedly not been invited to the royal tradition, despite quietly attending Queen Elizabeth II’s final Trooping the Colour last summer during her platinum jubilee celebrations.

Buckingham Palace and Archewell, Harry and Markle's company, had no comment for People magazine, which first reported that the Sussexes weren't invited, and did not immediately return Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

PRINCESS LILIBET TURNS 2: PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE'S DAUGHTER CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY AWAY FROM ROYAL FAMILY

Late last month, Netflix announced that Markle’s show "Suits," which she starred in from 2011 to 2018, would drop on the streaming service on June 17. The show had previously been available on other streaming services like Peacock.

The Duchess of Sussex was mainly known for her role as attorney Rachel Zane on the USA legal drama before she left acting ahead of her lavish 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle.

PRINCE HARRY, MEGHAN MARKLE ‘NOWHERE NEAR DONE’ TALKING ABOUT ROYALS, MIGHT MAKE ANOTHER DOCUMENTARY: EXPERT

The couple participated in their first Trooping the Colour in 2018 following their wedding.

While Markle’s character was written out of "Suits" after its seventh season because of her royal engagement, the drama lasted nine seasons, which will all be available to binge as counter programming to Charles’ royal pomp.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

This year's Trooping the Colour also marks the first time the parade will take place since Charles became king, and it’s one of the first major royal events since his coronation last month, which only Harry attended while Markle stayed home with their children in California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Charles also plans to bring back the tradition of the monarch riding on horseback during Trooping the Colour Saturday, which hadn't been seen by the queen since 1986.