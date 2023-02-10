King Charles III reacted kindly to a 4-year-old who just couldn’t wait his turn this week to give the monarch some flowers in a moment that has gone viral.

The little boy surprised Charles by thrusting a bouquet of flowers at the royal while he was speaking to a student during a visit to the University of East London for its 125th anniversary.

Video posted to Twitter by PA Media report Tim Sigsworth showed Charles reacting with kidding surprise as the boy stepped forward while the king was in conversation and excitedly held the flowers in front of his face with an "Eh!"

He then smiled and generously took the gift as everyone laughed.

"This young man is from our university nursery, age 4 years old," an employee advised the king after the interaction.

Charles continued to engage with the boy who looked delighted with himself and in awe following the exchange.

The royal was at the university to help open its new primary care training hub.

Earlier, when greeting crowds outside of the university, Charles misheard someone who said, "Can you bring back Harry?" responding "Who?" according to the Mirror.

When it was clarified the person meant Prince Harry who left the U.K. in 2020 and now lives in California with his family, Charles laughed and said "Oh."

Harry has written bluntly about his strained relationship with his father and his brother Prince William in his memoir "Spare."

Charles, who is just months away from his coronation in May, has stepped up his duties and become the new face of the monarchy since his mother's death last September. It's unclear if Harry will attend the coronation.