The first official photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla and the working royal family have been shared since the jampacked coronation weekend.

In the solo picture shared by Buckingham Palace of Charles, the newly appointed king was seated in the Throne Room, wearing full regalia — which included the Robe of Estate and the Imperial State Crown.

Charles was holding the Sovereign's Orb and the Sovereign's Sceptre in the photograph.

The newly crowned Queen Camilla also posed for an individual picture in a white gown, with gold detailing in The Green Drawing Room of Buckingham Palace.

CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III: THE HISTORIC DAY IN PHOTOS

Camilla wore Queen Mary's crown and Robe of Estate in the new portrait.

Working members of the royal family — including Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Richard, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Princess Anne, Kate, the Princess of Wales and William, the Prince of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh — were pictured with Their Majesties.

King Charles and Queen Camilla rededicated their lives to service in a statement shared alongside their portraits on Monday.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON SHARE NEW VIDEO TO CELEBRATE KING CHARLES' CORONATION: ‘WHAT. A. DAY'

"As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion," the statement on behalf of the royal family read on Twitter.

"We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible. To those who joined in the celebrations - whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities - we thank you, each and every one."

"To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth," the statement concluded.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Charles' coronation was held at London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. Charles and his wife were both crowned during the official ceremony, which was attended by roughly 2,000 people.

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, the king's brother, were both in attendance despite their tensions with the royal family.

Harry and Andrew, who are not working members of the royal family, were not seen in the official coronation photographs.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at Westminster Abbey alone as his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed at home in California with their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.