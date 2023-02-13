Queen Consort Camilla has tested positive for COVID-19, Fox News Digital has learned.

"After suffering the symptoms of a cold, Her Majesty The Queen Consort has tested positive for the Covid virus," a statement from Buckingham Palace said. "With regret, she has therefore cancelled all her public engagements for this week and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them."

It's unclear if King Charles III is also feeling ill.

Camilla also tested positive for COVID-19 almost exactly a year ago.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines," Clarence House said in a statement released on Feb. 14, 2022.

She tested positive days after news broke that then-Prince Charles had also tested positive for coronavirus. At the time, it was reported that Camilla had received the vaccine multiple times.

Camilla's symptoms lingered, according to an interview she did shortly after she was ill.

"It's taken three weeks and still can't get shot of it," Camilla said during an International Women's Day event in 2022, according to Hello magazine. "Probably my voice might suddenly go, and I might start coughing and spluttering."

Queen Consort Camilla was set to appear alongside King Charles III this week in Milton Keynes. She also had solo engagements in the West Midlands.

King Charles III has tested positive for COVID twice now – once in March 2020 and again in Feb. 2022.