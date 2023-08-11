King Charles III of England is proving more popular with the U.S. public than the two most prominent candidates for president.

A poll from Gallup released Wednesday shows the British monarch is more popular with the American public than both President Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Respondents gave identical ratings for Biden and Trump, both polling at about 41% favorable.

Biden suffered a slightly higher unfavorability rating, receiving 57% to Trump's 55%.

King Charles scored better numbers than Trump and Biden on both accounts with a favorability score of 46% and an unfavorability score of 37%.

However, scoring even higher than King Charles — and highest out of all individuals in the survey — was his son, Prince William.

Prince William scored a 49% favorability rating and a mere 22% unfavorability rating.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had the most disastrous performance in the poll. The leader netted a 90% unfavorability rating with only 5% of respondents giving him approval.

Other individuals listed in the poll include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, first lady Jill Biden, Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Clarence Thomas, Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The survey was conducted between July 3 and July 27.

Gallup polled a random sample of 1,015 adults over 18 living in the U.S. The margin of error was approximately plus or minus 4%.