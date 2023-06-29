King Charles III of the United Kingdom launched a new clock that will count down until 2030 — a year the government claims will mark serious consequences for the world's climate.

The Climate Clock was unveiled at the Climate Innovation Forum held at Guild Hall in London on Wednesday.

"Today with His Majesty King Charles III we launched the Climate Clock—a visual reminder of the urgency of the climate crisis," said London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

He continued, "The climate emergency poses a threat not only to the future of our city but to the future of our world and that is why it must remain a key priority."

TRUMP BASHES 'VERY DISRESPECTFUL' BIDEN AFTER PRESIDENT REJECTS UK'S INVITATION TO CHARLES III CORONATION

Khan joined the king for the event, ceremonially pressing the button and activating the countdown clock.

KATE MIDDLETON HONORS PRINCESS DIANA AT KING CHARLES' TROOPING THE COLOUR

The clock is inspired by the latest claims by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and Millennium Challenge Corporation that in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, actions must be taken in the next six years.

"The Climate Clock tells us what to do and by when. The Deadline and Lifelines on the Climate Clock make explicit the speed and scope of action that we must take to limit the worst climate impacts," a spokesperson for London Climate Week wrote on social media.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Climate Clock is being broadcast to 150 screens across the United Kingdom.

Public screens displaying the module exist in Piccadilly Circus, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and elsewhere.