Fragments of wood believed to be from the cross Jesus was crucified on more than 2,000 years ago will be included in the cross that will lead the coronation service for King Charles III next month at Westminster Abbey.

The two splinters, believed to be from the "true cross," were gifted to the monarch by Pope Francis ahead of his coronation and will form their own cross at the center of the processional cross, according to Reuters. The Church of Wales also noted on its site that the processional cross "will incorporate a relic of the True Cross," and called it a "significant ecumenical gesture."

The processional cross, which is known as the Cross of Wales, was formed from recycled silver bullion, Welsh slate and timber, and gifted to the monarch by the Church of Wales. There are also words from the last sermon of St David on the back in Welsh: "Byddwch lawen. Cadwch y ffydd. Gwnewch y Pethau Bychain." It translates to: "Be joyful. Keep the faith. Do the little things."

It was blessed by the Archbishop of Wales on Wednesday.

"Its design speaks to our Christian faith, our heritage, our resources and our commitment to sustainability," Andrew John, the Archbishop of Wales, said at the blessing service in Llandudno, Wales. "We are delighted too that its first use will be to guide their majesties into Westminster Abbey at the Coronation Service."

Ahead of the service, the Archbishop of Cardiff and Bishop of Menevia, Mark O’Toole — on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church in Wales — said, "With a sense of deep joy we embrace this Cross, kindly given by King Charles, and containing a relic of the True Cross, generously gifted by the Holy See.

"It is not only a sign of the deep Christian roots of our nation but will, I am sure, encourage us all to model our lives on the love given by our Saviour, Jesus Christ. We look forward to honouring it, not only in the various celebrations that are planned, but also in the dignified setting in which it will find a permanent home."

The cross was designed by Micahel Llloyd who said the project "started with a love of the material, its malleability, its potential for expression."

"The commission has allowed me to delve into the previous 1,000 years of faith and history," Lloyd continued. "Now, with more than 267 thousand hammer blows, the cross has emerged from the inanimate sheets of silver, and I am delighted it will be used as part of the Coronation Service on 6th May."

The cross was commissioned by the king in 2020 to mark the centenary of the Church of Wales while he was still the Prince of Wales. After he became king when Queen Elizabeth II died last September, Charles passed the Prince of Wales title on to Prince William.

The coronation at Westminster Abbey will take place on the morning of May 6 and will be followed by a weekend of festive events, including a star-studded public concert at Windsor Castle.