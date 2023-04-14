King Charles' coronation concert performers have been announced.

On Friday, the BBC announced the lineup, which includes Katy Perry, Andrea Bocelli and Lionel Richie. Charles' coronation concert is scheduled for Sunday, May 7.

Charles and wife Camilla, the queen consort, will be crowned Saturday, May 6.

Other performers will include Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench and Freya Ridings.

Perry and Richie are judges on "American Idol" and both have connections to the king.

Perry has been an ambassador for The British Asian Trust, and Richie was named the first global ambassador for The Prince's Trust in 2019.

"The concert will celebrate a new chapter in the nation's history, with themes of love, respect and optimism, celebrating the four nations, their communities and the Commonwealth," the BBC announced in a statement Friday.

The BBC noted that as Charles' big day approaches, more performers are "due to be announced shortly."

The news of the king's coronation lineup comes after several A-list stars turned down the opportunity to perform.

Multiple reports claimed Harry Styles, Elton John, Robbie Williams and the Spice Girls all declined to perform at the coronation concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

It was previously reported that Adele and Ed Sheeran also said no to the historical gig.

Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," shared with Fox News Digital that stars like Bocelli, who performed at the queen's Platinum Jubilee last year, would likely be invited back.

"People are reading way too much into what really amounts to scheduling conflicts," Andersen said. "It's highly doubtful that anyone would turn down the invitation to perform at the coronation. … It's a singular moment in history, and, frankly, just too massive a gig."

Royal experts claimed Charles was not being snubbed and pointed out many of the performers have prior obligations. Styles is on a world tour, and Sheeran is on the North American leg of his tour.

Fox News Digital Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.