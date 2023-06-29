Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was slammed on Twitter this week after saying that a tweet from Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the negative effects of coronavirus lockdowns was "nonsense."

"Wow! we each gained 29 lbs?" the television host said in response to a tweet from Kennedy Jr. that said Americans gained 29 pounds, on average, during the coronavirus lockdowns.

"That almost sounds like nonsense! (there’s a good possibility this guy is Borat)."

Twitter later added a "community note" to Kennedy’s post to clarify that a study showed that out of the 42% of Americans who gained weight during the pandemic, the average weight gain was in fact 29 pounds. Kimmel was slammed and "ratioed" by social media users who accused him of not knowing what the word "average" means.

"This is a cited statistic from the APA, tubby," Blaze TV Host Sarah Gonzalez tweeted in response to Kimmel’s post which was seen over 12 million times on Twitter's platform. "Do you know what averages are?"

"Kimmel always batting zero," actress Collete Harrington tweeted.

"You don’t know what average means," attorney Jenin Younes tweeted.

Representatives for Kimmel did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.