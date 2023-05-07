It's almost as if it was a big deal or something with how many celebrities showed up to the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors game on Saturday night.

The perimeter of the court was flooded with celebrities eager to watch Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Semi-Finals between the two teams championed by LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Sitting on the floor, across from the players, was Kim Kardashian, making her return to Crypto.com Arena. She had taken her son, Saint, 7, to the Lakers' previous series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Kardashian posed for a photo while wearing a basic white tank top, a transparent jacket and flared jeans with matching denim shoes. She was joined by the designer of STAUD, Sarah Staudinger.

Kardashian shared a snapshot of Tristan Thompson to her Instagram story, who signed with the Lakers on the last day of the regular season. Thompson shares two children with Kardashian's younger sister, Khloé.

Despite the couple's turbulent relationship, Kardashian has continued to support Thompson.

Just two seats over from the reality star was "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan.

He looked comfortable in a Princess Mononoke shirt and fresh pair of Jordan sneakers.

Both of the stars made the jumbotron inside the arena, smiling for the camera.

Also in attendance was "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, who watched the game intently.

Rocking a multicolored muted raincoat, Sajak kept his eyes on the court.

The evening was an opportunity to squeeze in a date night for others, including Adele and her long-time love, sports agent Rich Paul, who represents James.

Seated next to Adele was actress Nia Long, who recently split from the ex-head coach of the Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka. He recently signed a contract as head coach of the Houston Rockets.

Long has spoken out about her disgust over how Udoka's ousting from the Celtics was handled, bringing to light his relationship with a staff member.

At one point during the game, Long seemed deeply engaged in conversation with both Adele and Paul.

Another couple at the game was Kevin Hart and his wife, Eniko.

Taking to Instagram, the Philadelphia native captioned a photo of the two, "Schedule won't allow for me to see my Sixers play," referencing the Philadelphia 76ers. "I am there in spirit tomorrow fellas!!!!!! Nothing better than playoff basketball!!!!" The Sixers face the Celtics in game four of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals Sunday afternoon.

Eniko also shared the same photo, choosing to caption her photo "#GAMENIGHTDATENIGHT."

Trying not to draw attention to himself, Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted courtside, seated behind photographers who sat on the floor.

Wearing an all-black ensemble, including a black mask, DiCaprio watched the Lakers defeat the Warriors, 127-97.

Not so conspicuously in the crowd, rather than courtside, was actor Woody Harrelson, also wearing a black baseball cap.

Only a few rows behind the broadcasters, Harrelson seemed interested in the game.

Game 4 between the two teams is Monday night with the Lakers leading 2-1 in the series.