And just like that, fans of "Sex and the City" will get to see Kim Cattrall back on the same screen as Sarah Jessica Parker.

Streaming service MAX announced on Wednesday that Cattrall would be returning to the screen as Samantha, who has been noticeably absent from the reboot "And Just Like That," starring original cast members Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.

An off-camera feud between Cattrall and Parker – which would eventually seep into character development in the reboot – seems to be impacting Cattrall's return. The women reportedly share a scene, but never actually see each other.

Cattrall's Samantha will have a phone conversation with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, but the actresses neither saw nor spoke to one another while filming, according to Variety.

Cattrall, who is said to be in only one scene, did not interact with the show's other stars or showrunner Michael Patrick King.

She allegedly shot the scene in New York City on March 22.

A representative for both Cattrall and Parker did not immediately return Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

In the season 1 finale of the reboot, an estranged Samantha and Carrie made a plan to reunite with the intent to mend their relationship.

Cattrall and Parker's personal relationship has long been strained, with Cattrall opting not to return for a third installment of their "Sex and the City" movies, nor the Max project.

In a conversation with Piers Morgan in 2017, Cattrall simplified her relationship with her former co-stars.

"We’ve never been friends," Cattrall told Morgan. "We’ve been colleagues." Of Parker, she told the television personality, "I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is."

Parker responded to Cattrall's slight, telling Andy Cohen on his show "Watch What Happens Live" that she was "just heartbroken" hearing Cattrall never considered her a friend.

"I found it very upsetting cause that's, you know, that’s not the way I recall our experience," Parker admitted.

In 2018, after Cattrall lost her brother, Parker sent her condolences, writing on Cattrall's Instagram post, "Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx."

Cattrall took issue with the comment, retorting in a separate post, "I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @SarahJessicaParker."

In 2021, when "And Just Like That" premiered, Cattrall was seen on Twitter liking a series of tweets that were complimentary of the actress in regard to her absence from the reboot.

Cattrall, 66, also claims she was never asked to join the reboot in the first place.