After posting a selfie on her Instagram, Khloé Kardashian shut down trolls accusing her of having plastic surgery, reminding them she had a tumor removed from her face.

On Sunday, the reality star shared the photo, taken in the gym, with a close up of her face that showed a small bandage on her left cheek with the caption, "Happy Sunday."

Most fans congratulated the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum for her healthy glow, but others questioned what the bandage was for.

"And what the heck is on your cheek?" wrote one user.

Kardashian responded quickly, saying "a bandage. I had a tumor removed from my face but I’m totally ok. Thank you for asking." She also added a heart emoji to her response.

She reiterated the information in another comment when a user asked if it was a Band-Aid or makeup on her jawline.

The Good American founder responded, "It’s a scar strip. I had a tumor removed from my face a few moments ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse. All is great and healing wonderfully."

After the comment, she received an outpouring of support from fans.

This is not the first time Kardashian has discussed having a tumor removed from her face.

In October 2022, she first mentioned the procedure on her Instagram stories, writing that she had noticed a bump on her face she assumed was a zit, but realized "it was not budging."

The Hulu star explained that it was biopsied and removed by her plastic surgeon, Dr. Garth Fisher.

Fox News Digital spoke with Fisher at the time, and he explained Kardashian had to have "significant margins" removed.

"What she had to do is a large… cut out. I was just amazed at how mature and how courageous she was," he said.

Fisher also noted that the healing time for that kind of procedure is not a quick one.

"It takes months and months and months for things to heal, sometimes six months, sometimes a year and a half," he said. "It just has to go through this whole staircase of events, but I would say she's going to be trying to protect this as she heals for the next four to six months, something like that."

