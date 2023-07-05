One of Kevin Spacey's accusers described during the actor's ongoing London criminal trial the moment he claims the "House of Cards" star groped him.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault, indecent assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The charges stem from allegations from four different men.

One man who testified Wednesday claimed Spacey made sexual and racially offensive comments to him before allegedly groping him.

"I bet you’re dirty," Spacey said, according to the man.

"It went on and on and on," the man said.

The accuser explained that he "didn't want to upset" Spacey despite being visibly uncomfortable with the situation. He also described the groping as "angry."

"It wasn’t like a caress. It was like a cobra coming out and getting hold," he said. "Not like a seduction. It was angry."

The man said he told one friend about the incident a week after it occurred and hadn’t told anyone else until he spoke with police. He said he felt better getting it off his chest but was still conflicted about coming forward.

"Even now I feel like I’m telling tales out of school," the man said.

He finally told the police about the alleged assault five years ago, though he thought no one would believe him and would instead believe Hollywood's "golden boy."

Spacey was labeled a "sexual bully" by prosecutors during opening statements June 30.

Spacey is "a man who does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable — a sexual bully," prosecutor Christine Agnew said. "His preferred method of assault is, it appears, to grab aggressively other men in the crotch."

Defense lawyer Patrick Gibbs said Spacey denied all allegations of nonconsensual activity and told jurors to ask themselves as they listened to the evidence what — if anything — had occurred when he was with the men. He suggested the alleged victims had other motives and that Spacey had left himself open to opportunists when he came out as gay in 2020.

Spacey first faced allegations of sexual misconduct when actor Anthony Rapp came forward in 2017. Rapp accused Spacey of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s. Spacey was found not liable in Rapp's civil case against him.

Following Rapp's claim, more men came forward with accusations against Spacey, and he was booted from the Netflix show "House of Cards."

Spacey returned to the screen with roles in Italian director Franco Nero’s "The Man Who Drew God," the biopic "Once Upon a Time in Croatia" and the film "Peter Five Eight."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.