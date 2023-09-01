EXCLUSIVE: SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A judge ruled Kevin Costner's monthly child support payments would not be increased following two days of testimony in his divorce battle with estranged wife Christine Baumgartner.

Judge Thomas Anderle ruled in favor of Costner – making the new monthly child support payments $63,209.

Baumgartner had requested the payment be increased by $31,837 for a monthly total of $161,592. It had been temporarily set $129,755.

KEVIN COSTNER TAKES THE STAND IN CUSTODY COURT BATTLE AFTER DAYS OF TEARS AND HURLED INSULTS

WATCH: KEVIN COSTNER'S EX-WIFE CHRISTINE BAUMGARTNER LEAVES COURT AFTER ‘YELLOWSTONE’ ACTOR WINS IN CHILD SUPPORT BATTLE

In testimony during Friday's hearing, Costner was grilled about his finances but seemed to be mostly unaware of how much money he earns and spends. He testified about the day his wife "left" him while recalling documents received from his accountant about his financial figures. The couple split on April 11, according to the divorce petition.

"At the point I signed this, I remember thinking the number seemed very large, but I trust them and I signed it," he told his estranged wife's lawyer about the income and expenses his attorneys submitted to the court.

He was also questioned if the expenses included Baumgartner, to which Costner responded, "Is this after the day she left me?"

Amid this sometimes nasty court battle, Costner's memories of the past were present during his testimony as the recalled Baumgartner's personal touches on the $145 million Carpenteria home they shared while married.

Costner noted that Baumgartner's rental property – which she has moved into since being ordered by the court to vacate the family home – is "comparable" but "not equal" to the Beach Club Compound they once shared.

When he asked if he'd trade homes with Baumgartner, Costner responded, "It's tricky." The actor further explained that he wouldn't want to switch because his three children were raised at the Beach Club Compound, not because he doesn't believe the new rental home is "lovely."

The actor went on to describe some of the personal touches Baumgartner had made to his property, admitting she really made it "beautiful" and "lovely" during their marriage. He spoke in depth about a driveway and garden the purse designer had turned into a play area for the couple's three children. According to Costner, Baumgartner made the house into a home.

KEVIN COSTNER'S EX BREAKS DOWN IN TEARS AS ACTOR ACCUSES HER OF ‘RELENTLESS JIHAD’ AHEAD OF PROCEEDINGS

WATCH: KEVIN COSTNER LEAVES THE SANTA BARBARA COURTHOUSE AFTER A DIVORCE HEARING

KEVIN COSTNER TELLS COURT HE NEVER HAD AN AFFAIR, AS EX WIFE PETITIONS FOR MORE CHILD SUPPORT

Costner and Baumgartner both took the stand during the two days of hearings.

Costner copped to being fed "dumbed-down" versions of his accounting by his team. "We realized there's a lot of things I don't know," he said in court.

Meanwhile, Baumgartner was questioned about her future plans for employment and an alleged "boyfriend," whom she claims has been a friend of the family for about "seven to eight years."

At times, Baumgartner broke down in tears – most notably after the estranged couple's Aspen ranch was mentioned.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Christine filed for divorce from the "Field of Dreams" star in May after 18 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences."

Baumgartner formally requested a judge set a new monthly child custody order Thursday in her continued divorce bid from the "Yellowstone" actor.

Baumgartner, 49, was awarded $129,755 in monthly support for their three children during a July hearing after initially requesting $248,000 per month. Costner, 68, had offered $51,000.