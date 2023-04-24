"Footloose" star Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick released a viral video of themselves dancing in support of drag queens after Tennessee banned drag performances on public property and near schools.

"Drag bans are bad karma," Bacon wrote in the caption for his dance video. "Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help," he wrote, appealing to fans for donations to the ACLU's project "The Drag Defense Fund."

The star couple — who were dancing to the Taylor Swift song "Karma" — were both wearing shirts emblazoned with the words "Drag is an art and drag is a right."

Bacon has a massive following on TikTok, with over 3.3 million views and 19 million total likes on the platform. While many comments on TikTok praised the video, the same post on Twitter was more divisive.

Former transgender influencer Oli London responded directly to Bacon's Twitter post, arguing that restricting drag shows to adults was about protecting children — not about hurting drag performers.

"It’s about protecting kids actually. It’s not a drag ban. Its just classifying drag as adult cabaret entertainment and making it 18+ which it should be," London wrote.

Chairman at Democratic Coalition Against Trump Jon Cooper supported Bacon and Sedgwick for their video.

"You are both so awesome! Thank you!!"

Bacon’s post comes after Tennessee became the first state in the country to ban drag shows on public property and near schools. The decision has angered a number of celebrities, including Grammy-award winner Lizzo and country singer Maren Morris.

Lizzo gave a speech protesting Tennessee's drag show ban on school property by bringing drag performers on stage and even shouting out Sesame Street star Elmo during her show. Morris also drew attention to the Tennessee debate over drag shows after she told the state to "f---ing arrest" her when she also invited drag queens on stage.

Other states, including Idaho, Kentucky, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah, are considering similar bans on drag performances. Lawmakers in Arkansas recently passed a bill in that puts new restrictions on "adult-oriented" performances. While initially targeting drag shows, that bill was scaled back after complaints of discrimination.

