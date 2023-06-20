Kesha was involved in a near fatal experience after undergoing a fertility procedure.

The "TiK ToK" singer, 36, revealed just how serious things got while detailing her health complications in Self magazine's June cover story.

"I almost died in January," Kesha said. She explained that the complications partially stemmed from her CVID diagnosis last year. CVID, or Common variable immunodeficiency, is "an immune system disorder that causes you to have low levels of the proteins that help fight infections," according to the Mayo Clinic.

She made the decision to freeze her eggs last year, telling the outlet, "I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands." Weeks later, she ended up in the hospital. Doctors told her she had a rare complication from the fertility procedure, partially because of her weakened immune system.

"I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months," Kesha explained, adding that "it was horrifying."

After her 2022 diagnosis — and her battle with bulimia in 2014 — Kesha is now prioritizing being kinder to herself.

"If I just am kinder to myself, everything seems way more manageable. When I first came out, I had this bravado, and it seemed like I don’t give a f---, which, there are elements of that, but I’m only human," she said.

"After receiving so many comments about what was wrong with me, I started taking the meanest commentary as the truth and my higher power. I started internalizing it. I had to start talking to myself like someone who loves me."

Kesha briefly spoke to the publication about her romantic life, which she has opted to keep private in the past. Although she has not named her current boyfriend, the Grammy nominee was spotted with producer Riccardo Maddalosso last month in Los Angeles, People magazine reported.

She explained why she has decided to keep her relationship to herself.

"I didn’t really want to mention the relationship, because I think making a family is everyone’s choice, and family can mean so many different things to everyone," she told Self. "My family right now are the people I spend time with, and my actual family, and also my band, my friends, and my cats."

Kesha added minor details about her partner, saying, "But...he is amazing!"

"The only thing I’ll say about my boyfriend is: Sometimes, he has to have a face cream intervention and take them away from me," Kesha said, explaining that she once broke out in hives and frightened her mystery man. "He was like, 'What did you do?!'"