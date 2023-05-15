A 45-year-old Kentucky state House Democrat has died just days after his mother said he suffered a "significant medical emergency."

Lamin Swann, who represented District 93 in the Lexington area, passed away Sunday after being admitted to a hospital on Tuesday last week, according to his mother Pam Dixon.

"There are no words to fully describe the grief and impossible loss that others and I feel right now after saying good-bye ... to my beloved son, Lamin," Dixon said in a statement. "Beyond our faith, what comforts us is knowing the positive and lasting impact he had on so many."

Days earlier, Dixon said her son was receiving hospital care for a "significant medical emergency" and that "during this difficult time, those of us who love him dearly are requesting both prayers and privacy."

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Swann was "always smiling, leading with kindness while working to build a better Kentucky for all" and that "[h]e will be greatly missed."

Swann assumed office on Jan. 1 this year after being elected in November 2022.

The General Assembly’s website says he served on the committees for elections, constitutional amendments and intergovernmental affairs, transportation, health services, and economic development and workforce investment.

"He served his constituents as well as anyone ever has," read a joint statement from Kentucky House Democratic Caucus leaders Derrick Graham, Cherlynn Stevenson, and Rachel Roberts.

"He was an especially strong advocate for Fayette County as well as countless other Kentuckians who benefited from his voice on issues ranging from social justice to expanding disability rights, causes we will continue to champion on his behalf," the statement continued. "We truly enjoyed working with him and only wish it could have been for far longer."

A biography on Swann’s campaign website says he grew up in Lexington before going to the University of Kentucky, majoring in social work.

"Activism and service have always been a part of Lamin, from advocating as an 8-year-old with his grandfather, at the Kentucky State Capitol for the Commonwealth to recognize the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a state holiday, to being a front-line organizer and activist during the protests for racial justice," it reads.

The biography also said Swann worked for a strategic consulting firm aligned "with progressive causes and political organizations," and ran a studio in north Lexington focused on fashion and product design.

Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne, a Republican, said Swann "had many friends among our colleagues and served as a positive force in countless discussions."

"On behalf of the Kentucky House of Representatives, I extend our deepest condolences to Lamin’s loved ones and hope they find comfort in the legacy he leaves behind," Osborne added.