A Kentucky police officer was shot Monday and the gunman was being sought.

The Kentucky State Police said an Olive Hill police officer was shot while sitting in a vehicle, The Daily Independent reported.

The unidentified officer was shot by a high-powered rifle through a passenger window.

He was flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in an unknown condition. A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area. Fox News Digital has reached out to the state police.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has responded to the scene of the shooting. The agency said there was no description of the suspect.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear asked residents across the state to pray for the injured officer.

"We are here for this family and entire law enforcement community during this difficult time," he tweeted.