A former prosecutor in Kentucky is in jail after he allegedly murdered his wife and tried to tamper with the evidence.

Donald Deskins, 49, was charged with murder (domestic violence) and two counts of tampering with physical evidence in connection with an April 2021 incident that resulted in his wife's death, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

According to the report, police showed up at Deskins's residence in April 2021 after he called to report that his wife was dead inside the house. Detectives determined foul play was involved.

The former assistant Pike County attorney was indicted last week, court records indicate. The indictment states that Deskins tampered with physical evidence on his laptop and at the home.

Donald Deskins’ lawyer, Steve Owens, told the outlet that people should keep an open mind as the case works its way through the legal system.

"There was also a combination of fentanyl and meth in her system, which I believe the coroner’s report mentions that as a possible contributing factor," Owens said.

He is being held at the Pike County Detention Center and a bond amount isn't listed.

According to the report, Deskins will appear in court on Thursday.