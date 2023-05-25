Fusaichi Pegasus, the winning horse of the 2000 Kentucky Derby, has died due to complications of old age, his owners said Wednesday. The horse was 26.

Fusaichi Pegasus was euthanized Tuesday at Ashford Stud in Versailles, Kentucky, due to the infirmities of old age, his farm said. The horse was purchased as a yearling for $4 million by Fusao Sekiguchi at 1998 Keeneland July sale by Hall of Famer Neil Drysdale.

"Fu Peg was a fantastic racehorse and a colorful character," Ashford Stud general manager Dermot Ryan said in a news release. "I would like to thank Richard Barry and all of his team, past and present, for providing the highest level of care for him throughout his time at Ashford."

Fusaichi Pegasus won the San Felipe Stakes and Wood Memorial before winning the 2000 Kentucky Derby as a 2-1 favorite. It was the first time the favorite had won since 1979. The Kent Desormeaux-ridden horse defeated Aptitude by 1.5 lengths. He finished second in the Preakness.

Fusaichi Pegasus retired with six wins in nine runnings and earnings of $1,994,4000.

The horse began his stud career in 2001 at Ashmore, with Coolmore paying around $60 million for his stallions rights – a record at the time. He sired six champions around the world and such Grae 1 stakes winners as Bandini, Champ Pegasus, Haradasun and Roman Ruler.

He performed stallion duties in the Southern Hemisphere that produced Bronzo. His stud career ended in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.