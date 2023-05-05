The 149th Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

The iconic American horse race will include 20 jockeys and their horses — all fighting for a spot in the winner's circle.

How well do you know the historic race?

Test your knowledge here!

Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz!

Have you tried our hot dog quiz? Take a look here!

How about our baseball quiz? Try it here!

What about this planets quiz? Check it out now!

To see our collection of over 65 quizzes, click here!