Two Tennessee men are accused of drugging and raping a Kentucky college student in downtown Nashville and then using her debit card at a Waffle House, according to authorities.

Metro Nashville Police Department (MPD) officials have identified Joseph Farmer, 36, and Trevor Casteel, 27, of Chattanooga as the two suspects in the alleged rape and fraud.

The victim, an 18-year-old college student, told investigators that she believes she was drugged at a popular bar and music venue called Honky Tonk Central on Nashville's famous Broadway Street on Thursday, May 4, prior to interacting with the suspects, according to police and local reports

She said she remembers the two suspects sexually assaulting her and driving her around in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that evening. She also said they used her debit card at an ATM.

NASHVILLE COVENANT SHOOTER'S UNREDACTED MANIFESTO GIVEN TO JUDGE AHEAD OF PUBLIC HEARING: REPORT

The victim's debit card history included an $83.22 charge at a Shell gas station and a $12 charge at a Waffle House, an arrest report obtained by WSMV states.

LSU DEATH: MADISON BROOKS' LAST TEXT TO MOM WHO ‘KNEW SOMETHING TERRIBLE HAPPENED’

The suspects eventually allowed the victim to use her phone to coordinate a drop-off location at a McDonald's on Broadway, where her friend picked her up, reportedly without ever seeing the suspects.

The victim filed a report with MPD's Special Victims Unit the next day, according to the department.

License-plate recognition (LPR) technology determined the Jeep's travel path after it left a parking garage in downtown Nashville. Investigators were also able to use LPR to identify Farmer and Casteel.

AS LSU REELS FROM MADISON BROOKS ALLEGED RAPE AND DEATH, CRIME TORMENTS COLLEGE TOWN

On May 5, officers noticed Farmer and Casteel, who was wanted on three unrelated warrants, involved in a narcotics transaction on 4th Avenue South in Nashville. They fled the scene, and officers caught up with Farmer, who had multiple drug baggies and cash on his person.

Casteel remains at large as of Tuesday.

Farmer and Casteel are each charged with aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, five counts of credit card fraud and theft.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Farmer is also facing two counts of drug possession and is being held without bond. He is currently being held without bond.

Mugshots for the two suspects were not available at the time of publication.