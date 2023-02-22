Morgan Evans is taking his turn to make a public statement about his marriage to Kelsea Ballerini.

Quotes were shared yesterday from Ballerini's appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that painted Evans in a very negative light, and last night he posted a statement of his own to share his side of the story.

"It's really sad for me to see this person, who I spent so much of my life with, and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened," he wrote.

"She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly," he added.

The country singer continued, "If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps."

Evans also sent a message to his followers, saying, "Please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other.

"Life's too short," he concluded.

Kelsea's full interview on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast is set to be released today, but in the quotes that were previewed, she didn't hold back on her feelings about her ex-husband.

"He’s putting out a song about being blindsided," she said. He's taking half the house that he didn't pay for."

She asked, "How was I married to this person for this long and I had no idea… that bit of character was tucked within that human being."

Ballerini confessed that "there were separations. There was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch. I don't think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, 'This is not what I want.'"

The country star claimed that the marriage "took work for a long time," and that there was a "sense of disconnection" between them.

"I was getting resentful because any time we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load, and I was tired," she said. "I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched."

Ballerini and Morgan were married in December 2017. She filed for divorce in August 2022, and in November the divorce was official.