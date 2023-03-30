Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway reacted on "America's Newsroom" Thursday to new Fox News polls showing President Biden's approval ratings remain underwater on key issues like the economy as a narrow majority of Democrat primary voters say they would like to seem someone else as the party's 2024 nominee.

FOX NEWS POLL: TOP 5 TAKEAWAYS ON BIDEN'S ECONOMY PROBLEMS

KELLYANNE CONWAY: More Republicans want Joe Biden to run in 2024 than do Democrats. And I think that's because Republicans are wise to the fact that we're watching a crumbling presidency, a crumbling economy right before our eyes. So, Biden's doing a little bit better on foreign policy anyway. He's doing a little bit better overall. But his approval rating on the key issues that voters say are going to motivate them to the polls are really, very poor. On the economy, his approval rating is 35%. On border security, his approval rating is 36%. And among independents, that key and growing group all across this country, his approval rating in the Fox News poll is 35%. He's got a net negative 30% approval rating, 65% disapproval, 35% approval among self-identified independents, which, of course, will decide who the next president is.

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP’S LEAD GROWS IN GOP PRIMARY RACE, NOW OVER 50% SUPPORT

New Fox News polling shows 52% of Democratic primary voters would like to see someone other than Biden as their party's presidential nominee, about the same as last month (53%). Some 44% want Biden to be the nominee, up from 37% in February.

Biden’s overall job rating currently stands at 44% approve vs. 56% disapprove, according to Fox News polls. That’s net negative by 12 points. The last time he was in positive territory was September 2021, and that was by 1 point (50%-49%).

The president’s job rating on the economy is upside-down by 29 points: 35% of voters approve, 64% disapprove — with 35% of Democrats and 68% of independents giving a thumbs-down.

Biden is at near-record low approval among women (43% now vs. 42% low), suburban voters (41% vs. 39% low) and Democrats (81% vs. 78% low) — Democratic men, in particular (79% vs. 78% low).

And majorities of voters disapprove of Biden’s performance on each of these issues: 53% disapprove on national security, 54% on foreign policy and 60% on border security.

Fox News' Victoria Balara and Dana Blanton contributed to this report.