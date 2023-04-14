Kelly Clarkson is speaking her truth after her messy divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock.

In her new single, "Me," the "American Idol" alum appeared to address her split from her ex-husband.

"I told you I wanted you, but you needed me to need you," Clarkson sang.

"Your insecurity was the death of you and me. Too many times you questioned, ‘What were my intentions?’ I never gave you reasons. You're the one with secrets."

As the pop star brought up topics of insecurities and secrets that may have led to the separation, Clarkson continued to belt out what appear to be her true feelings toward her ex.

"You are the reason I said goodbye, 'cause I don't need somebody to scold me. Don't need somebody that hurts me. Don't need somebody who feels weak standing next to me."

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to tease her new track with the lyrics to "Me." Clarkson is seen in a black-and-white close-up photo with glossy makeup looking somber. She wore statement necklaces and had her hair flowing over her shoulder.

In the carousel of photos, a split image of Clarkson is shown of her wearing a black dress with a matching choker necklace.

The "Since You’ve Been Gone" songstress also released another single, "Mine," which referenced her dramatic divorce from her former manager Blackstock.

Clarkson teased the track April 4 on social media, posting a video showing her in the studio recording the song.

"Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used, like you did mine," she sang in the short clip. In the caption, she added three emoji: a wine glass, a broken heart and a sun.

The two tracks will be part of her new album "Chemistry," though no release date has been announced yet. Clarkson previously noted that her upcoming project will focus on "the arc of an entire relationship."

Clarkson and Blackstone met through his father, Narvel Blackstock, who owned the music management company that represented Clarkson in 2007.

They tied the knot in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2020. The pair share two children together, River and Remington.

While the divorce was settled last year, Clarkson received primary physical custody of their children and is still paying their father $45,000 a month in child support. A legal battle concerning business with Narvel is ongoing.

