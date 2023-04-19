Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her daughter's struggles with dyslexia.

During a recent episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the singer spoke with actor Henry Winkler about the release of his latest children's book. He noted it's the 38th novel written by him and writing partner Lin Oliver, a fact that struck a chord with Clarkson.

"I was driving my daughter to school yesterday, and she’s dyslexic," Clarkson told Winkler. "And you have told me that you’re dyslexic as well. I find that amazing, to tell my daughter that you’ve written, like, 40 books, and you’re dyslexic."

She further explained that her daughter, River, 8, "was getting bullied at school for not being able to read like all the other kids." The "Since You've Been Gone" singer revealed she learned how common dyslexia was when River's school "did a whole thing on dyslexia" and listed all the celebrities who have been open about having it, including Anthony Mackie and Zachary Levi.

KELLY CLARKSON BASHES EX BRANDON BLACKSTOCK IN NEW SONG AMID LEGAL DRAMA

Upon hearing about her daughter's troubles at school, Winkler pointed out one in five people are born with dyslexia and welcomed River to "the tribe."

"She’s part of the tribe," Winkler said, before turning to the camera and sharing some wise words with Clarkson's daughter. "River, how you learn has nothing to do with how brilliant you are."

Winkler's kind words to her daughter made Clarkson visibly emotional. She got teary-eyed, joking, "My makeup artist is gonna kill me."

Clarkson shares her two kids, River and Remi, 7, with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The two were married from 2013 to 2020, finalizing their divorce in 2022.

The "American Idol" winner has been open about the adjustment her kids have had to go through — and are still going through — following their divorce.

"I literally ask my kids every night when we're snuggling, 'Are you happy? And if you're not, what could make you happier?'" Clarkson said during an interview on "Angie Martinez's IRL Podcast" in March.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Sometimes they'll say — especially the past two years, a lot of it, and it kills me and I want them to be honest, so I don't ever say, 'Oh God, don't tell me that' — but a lot of times it would be like, 'You know, I'm just really sad. I wish mommy and daddy were in the same house.' And they're really honest about it. And I'm raising that kind of individual."

While their response is heartbreaking, she explained that, as a child of divorce herself, she understands how her children are feeling and validates their emotions for them.

"They're not small feelings. Those are huge feelings, and those are huge emotions," she explained.

Clarkson recently announced she will be releasing a new album, "Chemistry," with the lead single, "Mine," having dropped earlier in April.

The song appears to be about her divorce from Blackstock, with lyrics such as "Can't believe I let you in. Can't believe I stayed as long as I stayed," and "Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used like you did mine."

There is no release date for the album yet, but Clarkson promised it will be about "the arc of an entire relationship."