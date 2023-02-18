One day before his apparent suicide, country music star Kyle Jacobs celebrated a major achievement in his career.

Kellie Pickler’s husband celebrated on social media that an album he had co-produced received an RIAA platinum certification.

"Platinum?! SWEEEET!!! An amazing crew of incredibly talented peeps put this one together…Deeply honored to be a creative part of it…Thank you Jesus!!!"

In addition to being a songwriter, Jacobs enjoyed success as a record producer. He produced three number-one singles for Lee Brice, including 2012's "Hard To Love" and "I Drive Your Truck" and 2014's "Drinking Class."

In 2020, Jacobs co-produced Brice's album "Hey World." In his last Instagram post before his death, he honored the album and showed his gratitude for the accomplishment.

The musician additionally composed the "Hey World" album, while playing acoustic guitar and provided background vocals, according to All Music.

Jacobs died at the age of 49 on Friday, the Nashville Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital.

He was found "deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot in an upstairs bedroom/office… His death is being investigated as an apparent suicide," the statement said.

"Mr. Jacobs’ wife, Kellie Pickler, reported that she awoke a short time earlier, did not see her husband, and began looking for him. After she and her personal assistant were unable to open the door to the upstairs bedroom/office, the assistant telephoned 911," the statement concluded.

Pickler and Jacobs were engaged in 2010. The couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony on New Year's Day in 2011. Pickler placed 6th in season 5 of "American Idol" in 2010.

In 2004, Jacobs was a co-writer on "American Idol" alum Kimberly Locke's 2004 number-one single "8th World Wonder."

He went on to co-write Garth Brooks' 2007 hit "More Than a Memory," which became the first song to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in its history.

He also penned songs for Pickler, George Strait, Kelly Clarkson, Clay Walker, Randy Travis, Scott McCreery, Josh Kelley, Jo Dee Messina and Craig Morgan. Two songs that Jacobs co-wrote, "Back Home" and "Already Gone," were featured on the ABC musical drama series "Nashville."

Jacobs and Pickler both starred in the CMT reality series "I Love Kellie Pickler." The show ran for three seasons from 2015 to 2017.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.