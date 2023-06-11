Kelis is neither confirming nor denying the rumors that she’s dating Bill Murray.

The 43-year-old singer posted a series of vacation photos of herself on the beach in Greece on her Instagram this weekend, when a fan asked for comment on the reported relationship.

"Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?" the fan wrote.

Kelis replied, "lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all."

APP USERS CLICK HERE

BILL MURRAY’S ON-SET ALLEGATIONS CONTINUE TO ROCK HOLLYWOOD: A LOOK AT HIS LONG HISTORY OF CELEBRITY FEUDS

The internet was set abuzz last week when there were reports that Bill Murray, 72, and Kelis were a couple.

A photo of the "Ghostbusters" star with the "Milkshake" singer at an event last weekend seemed to lend credence to the story.

Kelis performed at the Might Hoopla Festival in South London last weekend and posed with Murray for a photo that was shared on NTS Radio's official Twitter page. They stood with Children of Zeus deejay and actor Konny Kon behind the scenes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Representatives for Murray and Kelis did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment at the time.

According to the U.S. Sun, Murray was seen watching Kelis perform and has been seen at other performances of hers.

The outlet reported Murray and Kelis were seen together at the same hotel and "have been getting close for a while" after initially meeting in the U.S.