Podcast host Keith Olbermann bashed CNN anchor Jake Tapper Monday after Tapper admitted that the Durham Report was "devastating" to the FBI.

"It isn't. Not even close. No charges, just partisan ‘conclusions.’ And Tapper of the new non-journalistic Chris Licht CNN is propagandizing," Olbermann wrote, name-checking the CEO of CNN, Chris Licht.

Licht has also come under fire for greenlighting CNN's recent town hall with former President Donald Trump, an event that ignited a media firestorm. Olbermann seemingly referenced the town hall when he called Tapper's comments CNN's "new scandal."

"Jake Tapper needs to resign," Olbermann also wrote in a viral tweet that has received over 440,000 views.

Olbermann, a former MSNBC host, was responding to comments that Tapper made Monday that Special Counsel John Durham’s report was "devastating to the FBI and to a degree, it does exonerate Donald Trump."

The highly anticipated report released Monday by Durham found that the Department of Justice and FBI "failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law" when it launched the investigation into alleged Trump-Russia collusion.

Those allegations against Trump of collusion with the Kremlin lasted for years during Trump’s first term in office, but Durham concluded that it was based on faulty evidence.

The finding was welcomed by Trump, who told Fox News Digital Monday that former FBI Director James Comey and Democrats need to be held accountable for the "long-running and treasonous charade."

"I, and much more importantly, then American public have been victims of this long-running and treasonous charade started by the Democrats — started by Comey," Trump told Fox News Digital. "There must be a heavy price to pay for putting our country through this."

In 2017, Tapper closely reported on the Trump-Russia collusion scandal, covering "confirmation" of the Steele dossier, though he did concede that not all the details of the report were fully corroborated.

