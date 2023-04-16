Keanu Reeves shared a steamy kiss with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant Saturday while attending the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles.

The "John Wick" star was all smiles as he stepped out hand-in-hand with the 49-year-old artist in a rare red-carpet appearance.

Reeves, 58, donned a two-piece black suit with a white collared button-down underneath. He completed his look with a striped tie, black belt and brown boots with white laces.

Grant, 50, stunned in a red flowing floral dress with a halter-neck top and ruffles. She completed her look with a gold statement bracelet and went with a natural make-up look

KEANU REEVES SAYS HIS LAST MOMENT OF BLISS WAS IN BED WITH GIRLFRIEND IN RARE COMMENT.

The pair looked head over heels as they locked lips for the camera at the Los Angeles event.

Reeves and Grant’s appearance comes after the Hollywood actor gushed over his girlfriend during an interview.

KEANU REEVES AND GIRLFRIEND ALEXANDRA GRANT MAKE RARE RED CARPET APPEARANCE- TOGETHER HOLDING HANDS

He admitted his last moment of bliss was with his girlfriend just "smiling and laughing and giggling" in bed.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," the notoriously private Canadian actor told People after he was asked about his most recent "moment of bliss."

He continued, "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."

‘JOHN WICK’ STAR KEANU REEVES SAYS HE ONCE ‘CUT A GENTLEMEN’S HEAD OPEN' ON SET

Reeves and Grant met in 2009, and they have worked together on two of Reeve’s books "Ode to Happiness" and "Shadows." They went public with their relationship four years ago.

Grant told British Vogue in 2020 that "Ode to Happiness," a picture book for adults, was originally meant as a gift drawn by her for him.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift. All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him -- they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The couple reportedly dated for years before they made their red-carpet debut together at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles in 2019.

Fox News Digital's Brie Stimpson contributed to this report.