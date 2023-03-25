Katy Perry is giving fans a glimpse behind her viral glitching "doll eye."

The 38-year-old singer revealed the secret to her bizarre performance look that left people puzzled last year.

"I do this pose called 'doll eye,' I can close one eye at a time and still like maintain all function," she began to explain in a video posted on Vogue Magazine's TikTok account.

"I've sat in a hair and make-up chair for 15 years. If they're putting eyeshadow on this eye and someone is putting my hair up into a French twist, I want to give notes in real-time."

At the end of her explanation, Perry’s eyes began to twitch as she looked away from the camera while she adjusted her facial expression. She gave a wink with the other eye once the glitch was fixed.

In the video, Perry’s makeup consisted of pink eye shadow while she showed off her glitching eye.

The pop star donned a purple plunging neckline top that bared her shoulders. Her hair was styled in an updo, parted down the middle with her bangs placed in the front of her face.

The "California Gurls" singer’s video comes on the heels of her viral moment during a Las Vegas performance last October.

Perry’s right eye appeared to close multiple times on its own. However, she teased that it was a stunt, and part of her performance.

"Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!" she captioned a video of the moment.

"Heck I pour beer out of my t--s (that’s a party trick too… I don’t actually lactate hops silly goose!)," she said in part.

At the time, Perry's eye sparked a conversation on TikTok about what caused the incident.

"Her clone was glitching. That’s scary," one user wrote. Another added, "Her robot seems to glitch a lot."

"Is she getting an update?" asked another person. "That looks like a glitch in programming."

Other users pointed out that her eyelash glue could have gotten stuck, prompting just one eye not being able to open.

"me putting too much lash glue on and my eye stuck shut," one user commented, adding laughing emojis.

In February 2019, Perry got engaged to the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor Orlando Bloom, 46. The pair welcomed their daughter in August 2020.