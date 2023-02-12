Kathy Ireland is detailing the most important relationship in her life -- and that’s with Jesus.

The former Sports Illustrated model candidly spoke out about her faith during the 30th Annual Movieguide Awards on Friday.

"The most important relationship in my life is with Jesus and though I became a Christian at 18 … I am so grateful that God is so patient and so gracious," Ireland exclusively told Fox News Digital.

Although she confessed she’s a "slow learner" by starting her religious journey as a young adult, Ireland continues to embrace her Christianity.

"I love that Scripture tells us ‘The one who is forgiven much, loves much,’ so I love a whole bunch," Ireland remarked.

The 59-year-old entrepreneur then went on to express her gratitude for her relationship with Jesus.

"Without Him, I don't know. I certainly wouldn't be here. I wouldn't be anywhere," she said. "His love is unconditional, and it's there for anyone to receive it. He's there with open arms for everybody."

Ireland proudly discussed her philanthropic work with Fox News Digital on the Movieguide Awards’ red carpet.

She produced the documentary "Anxious Nation" which focuses on the epidemic of anxiety in the United States, especially its impact on children and families.

While Ireland’s work shines a light on children, she added that spending time with her own family is imperative to her.

"It is an honor to be here at the Movie Guides Awards. Especially in these times. We need to be encouraged and inspired, and these are films that do just that," Ireland explained to Fox News Digital.

"I love being able to watch films with the whole family and really enjoy them…to have meaningful content that truly is empowering."

Ireland graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for 13 consecutive years.

In 1993, she launched the kathy ireland® Worldwide brand and went on to be a cover girl for Forbes in 2015.

Named one of the most successful women in America, Forbes reported the mogul moved an astounding $2 billion worth of licensed products at retail for her brand amid her growing empire.