Kathy Griffin is candidly speaking out about her mental health condition.

The 62-year-old comedian posted a video on TikTok this week to share with her fans that she was diagnosed with "complex PTSD" or post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Let's talk about PTSD. Never talked about it publicly," Griffin started to explain.

"You can laugh or whatever, but I've been diagnosed with complex PTSD. They call it an extreme case."

Griffin continued to address her fans and welcomed them to have an open discussion with her about PTSD in case they are going through the same mental health journey.

"I’d love to hear from you guys about depression or anxiety…how you cope," she went on to say.

"If any of you know my story, you'll understand that this really started for me about five and a half years ago. Wink. You know, the cancer didn't help."

She captioned her video and wrote, "I have lots of tools, but it is extremely intense. I’ve never experienced anything like this in my life. If you’re someone who also deals with this, I am sending you lots and lots of #love."

Griffin additionally shared her diagnosis on Instagram and admitted "for the last year and a half I have been plagued with terrifying panic attacks," while she suffered from the complex PTSD diagnosis.

"I feel silly even telling you this because I always thought PTSD was just for veterans and stuff. During my attacks, I typically vomit quite a bit and often have to go to the ER just to get IV fluids. Anybody else?"

Her comments come after she shared a photo of her at the hospital completely covered in a blanket as she wore a black mask, last week.

Her caption read, "Happy Easter??? Getting an MRI."

In 2021, Griffin announced that she was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer.

At the time she told fans she was recovering after having half her left lung removed to treat cancer.

"Home from the hospital and greeted by my board certified medical PAWfessional recovery pack," Griffin tweeted along with a video of her dogs jumping on her lap.

One remedy that has been helping Griffin through her health battles is her dogs.

In her recent TikTok video she noted getting up and feeding the dogs "helps" her cope with her complex PTSD.

Griffin added that her four dogs are her "healers," as she responded to a fan’s comment on social media.