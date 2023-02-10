Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is happy to follow in her the footsteps of her famous parents when it comes to raising her kids.

"I just want to do exactly what my parents did," she said on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," which aired Friday.

Schwarzenegger Pratt is the eldest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and has three younger siblings, Christina, Patrick and Christopher.

She continued, "For my husband [Chris Pratt] and I, it’s really important to be able to just instill that sense of family and the importance around family. And also giving them privacy and just being able to raise them with good values and faith and family is really important."

KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER OPENS UP ABOUT PREMARITAL COUNSELING WITH CHRIS PRATT: 'AN AMAZING GIFT'

The 33-year-old is married to Chris Pratt, and the couple have two daughters, Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 8 months. She is also step-mom to Pratt’s son, Jack, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger Pratt joked that having "two under 2" was "interesting" and "fun."

"Unless they wake up in the middle of the night at the same time," she added, laughing. But overall, she is happy her kids are close in age.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It’s really special because my girls are the same age difference as my sister Christina and I, so it’s like bringing out all the old clothes, matching them, doing everything just like my sister and I had it," Schwarzenegger Pratt said.

She added, "My mom literally saved everything from our childhood, like all of our matching outfits, all of our toys, all of our books. So I’m literally recreating all of these pictures with my two girls."

Schwarzenegger Pratt is also an author, and just released her children’s book, "Good Night, Sisters."