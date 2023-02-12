Kate Winslet is sharing what it was really like filming sex scenes in "Revolutionary Road" with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The co-stars shot to fame after collaborating on James Cameron's "Titanic" in 1997. Winslet and DiCaprio reunited in 2008 to star in "Revolutionary Road," which was directed by the actress' then husband, Sam Mendes.

Winslet recalled being uncomfortable filming the scenes in front of her husband. "It was the element of, ‘OK my husband is over there.’ That was a bit weird," she told The Mirror.

DiCaprio insisted that his co-star was a "consummate professional" and landed a Golden Globe win in 2009 for her portrayal of April in the film.

The actor previously gushed about his relationship with Winslet ahead of the films release. "We were actively looking for something to do together. It felt really natural. She’s my homie," he said at the time, per The Mirror.

Although Winslet felt uncomfortable during the sex scenes, DiCaprio admitted that their close bond was an "advantage" when filming the difficult scenes.

"We can push the boundaries with each other. We use the fact that we’ve been such good friends through the years to our advantage. There’s definitely a comfort level that we have between us and we challenge each other as actors," he said.

Winslet and Mendes split in 2010 and share a son, Joe, 19.

Speaking on the split, the actress told the outlet: "One thing I will say about me and Sam is that it’s fine, it’s really fine. We’re grown-ups at the end of the day, and however hard it’s been for me, it’s been equally hard for him."

Winslet continued: "And we have a child together who we both love, and raising him together, jointly and without any conflict, is absolutely key."

"Titanic" returned to theaters for a remastered, re-release for the 25th anniversary of director James Cameron's hit film on Friday.