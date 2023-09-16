Gisele Bündchen attended the Frame Dinner Party at Jean's wearing an oversize denim jacket and a big smile, with no pants. She kept the look minimal with no jewelry and slip-on ankle heels.

The model recently explained she is "feeling so much better at 43 than at 23," calling life in her 40s "amazing." At 43, Bündchen looks as fit as when she was walking the runway for Victoria's Secret in 2006 and is releasing a cookbook, "Nourish," to let others in on her secret to staying healthy.

"I am so excited to announce my new cookbook," she captioned an Instagram post earlier in September. "People are always asking me what I eat and how I stay fit. Great food is something I am passionate about, and it is vital for living a healthy lifestyle…I am happy that I get to share this cookbook with all of you! Hope you enjoy!"

Academy Award-winning actress Kate Winslet wore a white pantsuit, which featured her blazer unbuttoned, while attending Vogue World: London 2023 Thursday.

Winslet has spoken out many times about keeping a positive mindset when it comes to her body and how she learned to overcome body shamers over the years. She told The Sunday Times people used to call her agent asking, "how's her weight?" and refer to her as "blubber," telling Vogue World she was shocked "how vilified [she] was by mainstream media" after "Titanic" due to her weight.

She even forbade editors of "Mare of Easttown" from editing her wrinkles out during post-production.

"They were like 'Kate, really, you can't,' and I'm like 'Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye. Please put them all back,'" she told The New York Times.

Sofia Richie was recently spotted walking through the streets of New York wearing a blue button-down shirt and brown boots.

In April 2023, Richie got married to Elliot Grainge after first sparking romance rumors in January 2021. The two went Instagram official in March of that year, announcing their engagement on Instagram a little over a year later in April 2022 with a photo of him proposing and the caption, "forever isn't long enough."

"I knew when we started dating that he was my husband," Richie told "Who What Wear" in August 2023. "It wasn't a ‘Do you think one day he’ll propose?’ It was like, ‘This is my husband — 100%.’ I felt this love for him that I never felt ever in my life."

Leni Klum stepped out during New York Fashion Week in a red trench coat and thigh-high red boots and tiny black shorts. She had her hair slicked back into a bun and looked straight into the camera with a serious expression.

Supermodel Heidi Klum's daughter got her start in modeling in 2020 when she was 16, appearing on the cover of Vogue Germany alongside her mom. The cover featured them in bright blue, green and pink outfits and showed Heidi giving her daughter a kiss on the cheek.

"Sixteen is a good age" Heidi told the outlet. "If you are allowed to drive a car, you can also have an official Instagram account and show your face. And to be allowed to start with a Vogue cover is an insane privilege."

"The first (modeling) offer came when I was only 12 or 13 from a brand I liked to wear — Brandy Melville," Leni added. "At that time, I begged my mother, but no chance. Now I understand that it would have been too early."

Lucy Hale turned heads at the Carolina Herrera fashion show during New York Fashion Week. The actress arrived to the show wearing pink and yellow plaid shorts and a matching jacket but opted not to wear a shirt under her jacket.

She paired the look with a bright pink purse, raindrop earrings and a red lip. While she had been acting for a while, Hale's popularity grew when she landed the role of Aria Hastings on "Pretty Little Liars," one of the top teen shows at the time. A reboot of the show, "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin," recently premiered, and Hale's character got a brief shoutout.

"I love it. I’m happy to know that Aria and Ezra are still kicking it. That’s great. Team Aria and Ezra all the way," she said during an interview with TVLine. "Would I be open to a cameo? Yeah, definitely. I think that would be fun. I’m so happy that that show is doing well, and I can’t wait to see the second season. I love that they’re kind of doing different themes per season."

Julianne Hough was spotted walking through the streets of New York City wearing a long black blazer, pantyhose and black heels. She paired the look with a black purse, red nail polish and a red lip.

The professional dancer was announced as the new co-host for "Dancing with the Stars" in March 2023, joining season 19 winner Alfonso Ribeiro as the replacements for former host Tyra Banks.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as co-host. The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of," Hough told Variety in March 2023. "The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years. … The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom, and I can’t wait to feel it again."

Sarah Hyland was recently photographed arriving to the Frame Gidele dinner event at Jean's restaurant in New York City. The actress wore high-waisted brown shorts, a brown blazer and a black lace bra for her night out, pairing it with black shows, a black purse and small hoop earrings.

The "Modern Family" actress recently made headlines when she revealed on former co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson's podcast, "Dinner’s on Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson," she was often in pain while filming the show due to her many health issues linked to her kidney dysplasia diagnosis.

"I was always focused on essentially just surviving and knowing my lines … being there 100% when they yelled, ‘Action’ — and then immediately collapsing when they yelled, ‘Cut,’" she said on the podcast. "They put me in high heels. … They had not established my outfit yet, and they insisted that I was wearing heels. … It was the most excruciating pain."

Lindsey Vonn attended the Carolina Herrera fashion show in New York City wearing a matching black and white skirt and cape with flowers and vines embroidered on them sans a top underneath.

The pro skier has participated in four Olympic Games, winning one gold and two bronze medals and eight world championships. In an August 2023 interview with Fox News Digital, she explained she still experiences "a constant state of pain" in some areas, saying, "I definitely paid a heavy price for the success I had in my skiing career. But I have no regrets."