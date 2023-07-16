Wimbledon was the place to be for celebrities this weekend, and Kate Middleton and the royal family were the stars of the show.

The Princess of Wales wore a green Roland Mouret dress, according to People, for the event.

The outlet also noted she accessorized with a bow pin in dark green and purple, the color of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a royal patronage she received from Queen Elizabeth II in 2016.

Prince William wore a linen blazer, and the family’s two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were in attendance and watched the match with their parents.

Princess Charlotte made her debut at Wimbledon and stole the show in the stands, wearing sunglasses and at one point looking hilariously disinterested in the event.

Stars also turned out in droves to watch the men’s singles final between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

Brad Pitt was in the stands next to his "Snatch" director Guy Ritichie, sporting sunglasses and a short haircut.

Ariana Grande was surrounded by a host of heartthrobs, including Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey on her left, "The Amazing Spider-Man" star Andrew Garfield on her right, and "Avengers" star Tom Hiddleston in the row in front of her with his wife, Zawe Ashton.

The normally brunette Grande sported blonde hair, dyed for her role in the upcoming "Wicked" films under a baseball cap.

Hugh Jackman, and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, were photographed in the stands, marking the second time they've made a public appearance in the past month, a rarity for the couple of 27 years.

It was also a date for Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz. The couple wore suit looks, with Craig in gray linen accessorized with a pocket square and Weisz in white and cream. They clearly were invested in the outcome of the match.

Nick Jonas, Idris Elba, and Emma Watson also showed their excitement or worry over the match, which Alcaraz eventually won.

Middleton presented Alcaraz with the gold Wimbledon Trophy after the match.

The Princess of Wales has been attending Wimbledon almost every year since she married Prince William in 2011, and the outing has been a tradition for the royal family.

Middleton was often spotted next to Meghan Markle when she and Prince Harry were still working members of the royal family.

Despite the friendly photos in the stands, True Royalty TV founder Nick Bullen recently told Fox News Digital the royal wives were never that close.

"There wasn’t really any relationship between the two of them," Bullen said in April. "It was the brothers – Prince William and Prince Harry – who were falling out, not the sisters-in-law, not the wives."