The Princess of Wales proved to be a competitor in every right as she jumped on a stationary bicycle for a quick group ride with Prince William while visiting the South of Wales Tuesday.

Kate Middleton and her husband greeted hundreds of community members after touring the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre in Port Talbot.

Middleton cycled wearing a long, black-and-white houndstooth skirt with a long-sleeved turtle-neck sweater. William was dressed in a dapper blue suit.

Her classic ensemble (complete with black heels) didn't stop her from pedaling to victory and winning the 45-second "Tour de Aberavon."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales take each other on in a head-to-head spin class during a visit to south Wales - but who won," ITV Wales News tweeted with a video from their short cycling class.

An instructor walked the couple through the quick ride with a handful of participants in the room cycling along.

Once the ride was over, the instructor asked William how he was feeling.

"Talk to you in a minute," William responded between deep breaths.

Kate, an always "fantastic" student, was noticeably surprised as she was awarded a small gold trophy for her win in the class.

The couple visited the center to hear more about how sports and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing. Their royal trip was coordinated around Saint David's Day, the patron saint of Wales – March 1.

They've been showing a more casual and approachable side to their relationship as of late.

Middleton recently showed affection for her husband in a rather public way with a "love tap" on Prince William's backside on the red carpet at the BAFTAs.

Human behavior expert Susan Constantine told Fox News Digital Kate and William looked "extremely happy" at the ceremony in London. "I think it's who they are behind closed doors," Constantine said. "I'm kind of glad to see them kind of opening up and being a little freer and showing that kind of affection."

Vogue initially shared a short clip of the "love tap" on Instagram and wrote the "royals really are just like us — a regular husband and wife that sometimes like to cop a feel."

"I think what happened is that the two of them — behind the cameras and by themselves — this is what they do all the time," Constantine said of the new heirs to the throne. "I think she got caught up in the moment, and it was just an instantaneous reaction to pat him on the rear.

"There wasn't any sort of performance. They weren't doing it to play up to the audience. They really were having a moment between the two of them. And, yes, there was lots of stuff that was going on around it, but they were so comfortable in that environment, and it didn't prohibit the intimacy that the two of them had.

"That's a good thing, because I see things differently with Harry and his wife," she noted. "There's a lot of performance stuff going on there. In this case, I think it's just the two of them, who they are and authentically loving each other, feeling free and open about showing affection, which is what they've been prohibited from doing."