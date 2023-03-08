Kate Middleton has a new look and a new title.

The Princess of Wales visited the Irish Guards Wednesday in a camo jacket and olive green pants as they trained on Salisbury Plain in rural England.

It’s her first visit with the regiment since she became an honorary colonel following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She took over from Prince William, who King Charles III made the new colonel of the Welsh Guard.

Princess Kate looked stylish in her camouflage look with her hair pulled back as she went through some of the drills with the Irish Guards.

She also got to be hands-on with some battlefield casualty training, doing what appears to be some kind of resuscitation work on one solider and applying a tourniquet on another.

The casualty training was also part of a briefing demining training, which is currently being delivered by the Irish Guards to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The visit concluded with Kate watching a demonstration of the weapons system used by the regiment.

The official social media for the Prince and Princess of Wales shared photos from the visit as well.

"A snowy morning with the @irish_guards on Salisbury Plain! The work of the Irish Guards is as wide-ranging as it is exemplary, from training park rangers on counter-poaching in East Africa to de-mining training for Ukrainian Armed Forces," they wrote in the caption.

Another tweet said, "Fantastic to be with 'The Micks' today seeing their hard work (whatever the weather!)"

Kate is a regular visitor with the Irish Guards, particularly at their St. Patrick’s Day parades, where she is typically on hand to deliver the traditional shamrock emblem to the guards.

She also proved her athletic capabilities last week when she and Prince William competed in a stationary bike race during a visit to South Wales. Kate beat her husband while wearing a long skirt and heels.

The visit coincided with St. David’s Day, which recognizes the patron saint of Wales, March 1.

Princess Kate’s appearance as honorary colonel with the Irish Guards comes on the same day as the news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children officially receiving royal titles of their own.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their daughter Lilibet was christened Friday in a private ceremony and was referred to as Princess Lilibet Diana in the announcement.

It marks the first time either child of the couple has been referred to with a royal title. Her older brother Archie will be known as a prince, and their titles will be updated on the Buckingham Palace website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.