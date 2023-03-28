A revealing moment from Kate Middleton and Prince William has gone viral after appearing on TikTok.

A fan account posted a video showing the now Princess of Wales tasting a delicacy during her and Prince William’s royal tour of the Caribbean last year.

During the taste test in the Bahamas, Middleton confidently ate a piece of conch, a seafood that is rumored to have the same effects as Viagra.

In the clip, the mother of three can be heard teasing her husband, saying, "I’m a little bit more adventurous than William."

He responded, "I can handle it."

The royal couple completed an eight-day tour of the Commonwealth countries in the Caribbean in March 2022 on behalf of The Queen, intending to strengthen the U.K.’s ties with Commonwealth countries as Queen Elizabeth marked 70 years on the throne.

They shared some other cute moments, showing off their dance moves in Belize, and playing drums in Jamaica at the home of Bob Marley.

However, the trip overall was met with controversy and protests from locals over Britain’s colonial past.

Before their tour came to an end, William released an unprecedented statement reflecting on the future governance of the Caribbean nations.

"I know that this tour has brought into even sharper focus questions about the past and the future," said the 40-year-old.

"In Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas, that future is for the people to decide upon."

While the future is unsettled for the former colonies, the Prince of Wales said he wanted to continue serving them through the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 54 countries with historical links to Britain.

The queen was head of the Commonwealth throughout her reign, and King Charles III, William’s father, has now taken her place.