Kate Middleton made rare comments about the late Princess Diana while visiting Wales on Thursday.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales met with volunteers of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team and later grabbed pizza during the trip. The royal couple ordered the slices from the Little Dragon Pizza Van and spoke to a crowd that had gathered.

When asked about her engagement ring, Middleton explained that it had belonged to Diana, her husband's late mother.

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON GO ON RESCUE MISSION, GRAB PIZZA AHEAD OF KING CHARLES' CORONATION

"And it was exactly the same size," she said in a video of the moment. "It is very special. What an honor to be able to wear it."

Princess Kate also reflected on Diana's impact on the royal family. Princess Diana passed away in 1997 after she was injured in a car collision. Then-Prince Charles and Diana had been officially divorced for about a year before her tragic death.

"I never met her, sadly," Middleton said before admitting the late royal would have been a "brilliant grandmother."

"We miss her every day," she added.

Middleton often pays tribute to Diana with her jewelry and outfits. She wore earrings to Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations that Diana had worn to the 1996 Met Gala.

Middleton also attended the 2022 Royal Ascot wearing a black and white polka dot dress similar to the one Princess Diana wore to the Epsom Derby in 1986.

Before the pizza Thursday, Middleton and Prince William went on a rescue mission with the volunteer team. Middleton and William both wore matching red coats — the same ones as the rescuers — for the outing.

The prince and princess also got to participate in rescue activities, including rappelling down the side of a cliff. They both got a turn before then working with a rescue dog.