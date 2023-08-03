Before Princess of Wales Kate Middleton stepped into the royal spotlight, she starred on the theatrical stage.

A video that resurfaced online shows a young Princess Kate singing "Wouldn’t It Be Loverly" in the musical "My Fair Lady."

The school production took place in 1993 at St. Andrews School in Pangbourne. She was 11 years old at the time and played Eliza Doolittle.

The role of Eliza Doolittle was played by Julie Andrews on Broadway in 1956 and by Audrey Hepburn in the 1964 film adaptation.

The 41-year-old Middleton appears in the video wearing a white turtleneck blouse with a floral shawl wrapped around her shoulders and a black skirt. Her hair was styled in an updo as she held a straw basket.

This isn’t the first time the royal has shown off her musical talents.

In May, Middleton made a surprise cameo at the Eurovision Song Contest final.

Prince William's wife gave a prerecorded piano performance in the international song competition's opening segment, which she filmed at the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle. Middleton played an instrumental version of the Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra's song "Stefania," which won the contest last year.

The official account for the Prince and Princess of Wales later shared a clip of the performance on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"A #Eurovision surprise," the royals wrote alongside the video, adding an emoji of piano keys.

"A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year's winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool."

In December 2021, the princess showed off her musical ability in her first public performance during the Christmas carol concert she hosted at Westminster Abbey. She accompanied singer Tom Walker on the piano as he performed his song "For Those Who Can't Be Here."

At the time, a source told People magazine Middleton proposed the idea. The insider added that she took "great comfort" in playing the piano while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Music was very important to the Duchess during the lockdowns," the source said. "She also recognizes the powerful way in which music brings people together — especially during difficult times. For these reasons, she was keen to be part of Tom's performance in this way."

Prince William and Middleton share three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Hume contributed to this report.