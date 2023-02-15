Kate Hudson opened up about losing out on a role because of Nicole Kidman.

The 43-year-old actor revealed she tried for the lead role of Satine in Baz Luhrmann’s "Moulin Rouge," a part that ultimately went to Kidman.

"One of my favorite auditions I ever did was with Baz Luhrmann… he was so inspiring and so much fun," Hudson said during a guest appearance on the podcast "You’re Doing Fine…Just Keep Going."

Hudson made a subtle dig at Kidman, 55, for being cast, pointing out their 12-year age difference.

"Even if I don’t get this part, which I didn’t because they went way older but, what a great experience that was to do a work session with Baz Luhrmann."

She went on to say that she "really wanted that part" and she was "bummed out."

"It was written at the time for a young…19-year-old girl, I believe. Then what happened was I was sort of in the auditioning process and then Nicole had a relationship with Baz and wanted to do it," she explained.

The "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" star admitted there was a "hardcore auditioning process" for the 2001 film.

"And so of course, it was like, ‘I guess Nicole Kidman's doing it,’" a defeated Hudson said.

"Of course, totally got it, because it's Nicole. It couldn't be more different… I really wanted that part," she added.

Hudson continued to describe her admiration for Luhrmann’s work, saying she "just fell so in love with him" after her "Moulin Rouge" audition.

"Working with him… he’s so wonderful, and energetically I just felt connected to the way he does things," she explained.

Kidman earned her first Oscar nomination for her role in "Moulin Rouge," at the 2002 Academy Awards. The American Australian actress played opposite Ewan McGregor in the romance film.

Hudson starred in several romantic comedies in the 2000s, including "You, Me and Dupree" with Owen Wilson and "Bride Wars" with Anne Hathaway.

Australian film director Luhrmann’s most recent work is the famed biopic "Elvis" starring Austin Butler.

Butler was nominated for best actor for his role in the movie, which details the life of the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

Luhrmann and Butler both paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis’ only daughter, after she died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12.