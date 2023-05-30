Kate Beckinsale confessed she had a wardrobe malfunction, and Keanu Reeves was there to save the day.

During the 46th Cannes Festival, the "Serendipity" actress shared her fashion mishap that occurred at "the biggest red carpet" of her life.

"I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind," Beckinsale wrote on Instagram.

The 49-year-old actress was preparing to walk the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of the 1993 film "Much Ado About Nothing," where she co-starred alongside Reeves, Washington and Robert Sean Leonard.

She continued to explain how she did not want to adjust her outfit in the car because she found it inappropriate. Beckinsale added that she "quietly panicked" to herself at the time.

"Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset."

Beckinsale referenced a photo where she was all smiles with Reeves and Sean Leonard on each side.

"Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word ‘gusset’ before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x."

In the throwback snap, Beckinsale is seen wearing a gray, tie-dyed-colored bodysuit with a matching shawl over. Her hair was styled in an updo and she wore sparkly dangling earrings.

The "Underworld" star did not let the previous fashion mishap stop her from attending this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Beckinsale hit the red carpet in a daring pastel green Zuhair Murad gown. She stepped out in the sheer ensemble with laced, jeweled embellishment and a large green bow.

"At the Pot au Feu premiere, 76th Cannes Festival in my dream dress - remembering my first time on these steps 30 years ago in scuffed steel toe capped Dr Martens. Both magical," she detailed in her Instagram post.

The Hollywood actress is no stranger to risqué red carpet looks.

Beckinsale wowed in a sheer, silvery gown with angular shoulders at the Fashion Trust U.S.’s inaugural awards ceremony in March. The actress accentuated the look with a diamond choker that looked like it was part of the dress.