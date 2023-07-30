Age is but a number for Kate Beckinsale, who channeled her inner "Playboy" bunny days after turning 50.

Wearing a black sequined bodysuit with ripped tights, Beckinsale's outfit was adorned by signature bunny ears, a bow tie and sleeve cuffs.

Just days after her big birthday, Beckinsale kept the party going, writing she was off to celebrate her "birthday twin," in friend Oliver Gliese.

Beckinsale stunned in photos alongside her friends, who were also decked out in similar "Playboy" attire.

The "Underworld" actress had celebrated her own big day on Wednesday, taking to Instagram to share the joy she has found in getting older.

"I tell you what. Getting old is f---ing great . Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the most magical day full of joy and love and dear dear friends and the odd bird (not me but also me)," she captioned her Instagram post, which featured pictures and videos of Beckinsale with friends and many peculiar animals.

Known for her candor, Beckinsale has previously slammed accusations that she has had plastic surgery to maintain her stunning looks.

When a fan inquired on Instagram if Beckinsale had a facelift, the actress shot down the claims, writing, "no threads no thread lift no Botox no laser no nose job no filler," she wrote. "I do have facials with prp to boost collagen and micro current for skin tightening and oxygen. I probably would try laser but I’m a bit scared . Haven’t so far ."

The British star has also frequently made headlines for the men she has dated – many of whom are younger, including comedians Pete Davidson and Matt Rife.

"I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that’s in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo," she previously told Women's Health of a double standard for women and men in relationship with a large age gap. "It hasn’t been interpreted as, ‘Why hasn’t he had more children?’ or ‘Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?’ or ‘Why has he had so many girlfriends?'

"It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who’s having any fun at all," she elaborated. "And by that, I don’t mean doing drugs and drinking and partying, because I never am, but being goofy, and going out, and not going, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to sit home and anticipate menopause while crocheting.’ Unless you’re doing that, it somehow seems to be risqué, which is just ridiculous to me."